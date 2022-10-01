Jump to content

Finland announces Russian tourist ban in solidarity with Ukraine

Decision taken to prevent damage to country’s reputation, says Helsinki

Rory Sullivan
Thursday 29 September 2022 14:08
Comments
<p>A border guard officer controls the vehicles entering Finland at the border checkpoint crossing in Vaalimaa, Finland, on the border with the Russian Federation </p>

A border guard officer controls the vehicles entering Finland at the border checkpoint crossing in Vaalimaa, Finland, on the border with the Russian Federation

(AFP via Getty Images)

Finland will ban Russian tourists from entering its territory from midnight, just weeks after four other European countries took similar steps.

Helsinki has said it had made the decision because the arrival of large numbers of Russians at its border was damaging its relationships with other countries.

"The decision in principle aims to completely prevent Russian tourism to Finland and the related transit through Finland," foreign minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters on Thursday.

