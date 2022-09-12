First-time fathers may experience brain shrinkage, study suggests
Findings suggest neurological effects of parenthood may not be exclusive to mothers
First-time dads lose a small fraction of the volume of some brain regions, a new study has revealed.
The study published in the journal Cerebral Cortex assessed structural neuroimaging data in expectant fathers before and after the birth of their first child and compared it with data from a control group of 17 childless men.
The results highlighted some neurological changes in new dads as they transition to parenthood.
