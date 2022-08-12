Jump to content
Environmental catastrophe feared as ‘toxin’ kills thousands of fish in European river

‘It is likely that enormous amounts of chemical waste have been dumped into the river,’ says Polish PM

David Harding
Friday 12 August 2022 15:33
Comments
<p>Fish lie dead on the western bank of the River Oder </p>

Fish lie dead on the western bank of the River Oder

(Getty Images)

Tonnes of fish have died in River Oder, which runs between Poland and Germany, in an apparent major environmental disaster,

The animals have been dying since late July during a time of scorching temperatures and drought across Europe.

But authorities in both countries believe a toxic substance might be to blame but have yet to identify it.

