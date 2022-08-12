Environmental catastrophe feared as ‘toxin’ kills thousands of fish in European river
‘It is likely that enormous amounts of chemical waste have been dumped into the river,’ says Polish PM
Tonnes of fish have died in River Oder, which runs between Poland and Germany, in an apparent major environmental disaster,
The animals have been dying since late July during a time of scorching temperatures and drought across Europe.
But authorities in both countries believe a toxic substance might be to blame but have yet to identify it.
