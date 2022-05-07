Scientists studying flirting claim to have learned what men and women want
Women want someone who is funny and generous, while men prefer someone who appears sexually available and laughs at their jokes, researchers say
Scientists claim to have learned the secret to successful flirting.
While some people succeed at flirting, others fail spectacularly when it comes to chatting someone up.
But a study by a team of researchers in Norway has found women want men who are generous and committed, while humour is the strongest flirting weapon for everyone.
