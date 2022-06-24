World facing food shortage ‘catastrophe’, warns UN chief
Antonio Guterres says there is a risk of ‘multiple famines’ this year
The world is facing “catastrophe” because of the growing shortage of food, the head of the United Nations warned on Friday.
In his strongest words yet on a growing crisis, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said a combination of factors was causing an “unprecedented global hunger crisis” already affecting hundreds of millions of people.
Mr Guterres said the war in Ukraine had added to problems caused by climate change, the coronavirus pandemic and inequality.
