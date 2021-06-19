Marine Le Pen sets sights on French Riviera breakthrough as far-right hopes rise for regional elections

The French regional elections should be about school funding, transport policy, promoting tourism and alternative energy solutions but you would never know it from the campaigning. Fears over crime and illegal immigration have dominated much of the agenda - issues over which the regions have little influence.

However this weekend’s regional elections are being closely watched for a simple reason: they are the last ones before the presidential election in April next year.

Many observers say what happens during this weekend’s vote, and the second round next weekend, will provide crucial insight into where things could be heading next year.