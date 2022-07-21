France considers ‘supertax’ on big companies to help households struggling over the cost of living crisis
The idea of a levy on major companies is gaining in popularity, writes David Harding
To tax or not to tax?
The issue is a big one for western European governments at the moment. In Britain, it is set to dominate the run-off between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss to become the country’s next prime minister.
And across the Channel, the issue of a “super tax” on energy firms is also dominating the headlines.
