French unions call for national railway strike over pay
Sud Rail, CGT and CFDT on Friday issued a joint call forindustrial action next month
Unions in France have called for a national railway strike this summer as they demand increased wages, amid rising inflation.
Sud Rail, CGT and CFDT on Friday issued a joint call for industrial action on 6 July.
“Along with workers in France and in Europe, railway workers are sharply hit by exploding inflation; we must act to obtain wage increases,” the unions said in a joint statement.
