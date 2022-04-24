A lesser evil: Young French struggle to back Macron despite worries over Le Pen

For many young people in France, the choice between voting for Emmanuel Macron or Marine Le Pen in Sunday’s presidential run-off is unpalatable.

Only 67 per of those aged between 25 and 34 cast a ballot two weeks ago in the first round. But given the lack of enthusiasm for both remaining candidates, the number of abstentions is likely to rise further this weekend.

A low turnout among the young is expected because this demographic favoured the far-left politician Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the leader of La France Insoumise (LFI), whose ideological platform differed substantially from the final two contenders for the presidency. He was narrowly forced into third place by Ms Le Pen on 10 April.