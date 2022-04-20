Emmanuel Macron accused his challenger Marine Le Pen of being beholden to Russia in a fierce and dramatic televised debate over foreign and domestic policy late Wednesday just days before 24 April elections.

“You are, in fact, in Russia’s grip,” the Freech president told Ms Le Pen, raising the issue of loans worth millions of euros from Kremlin-linked banks his challenger did not deny. “You’re not talking about other leaders but your banker, when you mention Russia.”

But during a gruelling duel that stretched nearly three hours, Ms Le Pen held her own in the sometimes explosive discussions, lightly moderated by two journalists.