French ‘Spiderman’ scales Paris skyscraper to celebrate turning 60

The free climber known as the “French Spiderman” has celebrated his 60th birthday by scaling a 187-metre Paris skyscraper.

Alain Robert was pictured climbing up the Tour TotalEnergies building in the La Defense business district on Saturday.

Without the help of ropes or a safety harness, the athlete clung to the 48-storey tower’s window frames using only his hands, reaching the top of the building in 60 minutes. His 60th birthday was last month.