French ‘Spiderman’ scales Paris skyscraper to celebrate turning 60
Free climber Alain Roberts scales skyscraper in 60 minutes to celebrate 60th birthday
The free climber known as the “French Spiderman” has celebrated his 60th birthday by scaling a 187-metre Paris skyscraper.
Alain Robert was pictured climbing up the Tour TotalEnergies building in the La Defense business district on Saturday.
Without the help of ropes or a safety harness, the athlete clung to the 48-storey tower’s window frames using only his hands, reaching the top of the building in 60 minutes. His 60th birthday was last month.
