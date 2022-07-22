Jump to content
Japan to release toxic water from wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant into ocean

The plan has encountered stiff resistance from fishing unions in the region which fear its impact on their livelihoods, Thomas Kingsley reports

Friday 22 July 2022 13:08
<p> Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant in Okuma town is still being decommissioned </p>

The impact of Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami still ripples through the country as the nation continues the decommissioning process of the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant.

In addition to mass evacuations of the surrounding area, the plant’s meltdown also uncovered failings by its operator to take proper precautions resulting in hefty fines for four former executives.

The latest move involving the failed plant has brought fresh criticism as Japan’s nuclear regulators approved a plan to release water from the wrecked Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant into the ocean, the government said on Friday.

