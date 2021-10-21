The threat of cutting Algerian gas exports to Morocco is the latest gambit to be deployed in the decades-old cold war between the two North African powers, one that has started to show every sign of warming up.

Recent months have seen the gradual escalation of tensions between the two powers, as they each vie for supremacy across a fractured and disparate region.

However, despite sharing a border, the two powers have little in common but decades of ill will and resentment.