German court rejects bid to remove church’s antisemitic pig sculpture

A German federal court has refused a Jewish man’s request for an antisemitic medieval statue to be taken down from a church in eastern Germany.

On Tuesday, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) rejected a case brought by Michael Duellmann, who said the recently-restored relief in Wittenberg, Saxony-Anhalt, was "a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people".

The 700-year-old “Judensau” sculpture, which adorns the outside wall of a church where Martin Luther once preached, depicts a rabbi lifting the tail of a pig - an animal deemed unclean in Judaism - and other figures sucking its teats.