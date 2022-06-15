German court rejects bid to remove church’s antisemitic pig sculpture
Plaintiff Michael Duellmann now wants to take case to country’s highest court
A German federal court has refused a Jewish man’s request for an antisemitic medieval statue to be taken down from a church in eastern Germany.
On Tuesday, the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) rejected a case brought by Michael Duellmann, who said the recently-restored relief in Wittenberg, Saxony-Anhalt, was "a defamation of and insult to the Jewish people".
The 700-year-old “Judensau” sculpture, which adorns the outside wall of a church where Martin Luther once preached, depicts a rabbi lifting the tail of a pig - an animal deemed unclean in Judaism - and other figures sucking its teats.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies