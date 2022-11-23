German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted
Proceedings are of ‘outstanding historical significance’
A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors.
Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.
Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.
