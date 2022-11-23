Jump to content

German prosecutors call for 97-year-old former secretary to SS commander be convicted

Proceedings are of ‘outstanding historical significance’

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Tuesday 22 November 2022 16:37
Comments
<p>Defendant Irmgard F., a former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, wears sunglasses and a face mask as she waits for the continuation of her trial at the court in Itzehoe </p>

Defendant Irmgard F., a former secretary for the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp, wears sunglasses and a face mask as she waits for the continuation of her trial at the court in Itzehoe

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

A 97-year-old woman who was the secretary to the SS commander of the Stutthof concentration camp is facing calls for conviction for being an accessory to murder by German prosecutors.

Irmgard Furchner has been on trial for more than a year at the Itzehoe state court in northern Germany, and prosecutors are arguing for her to be given a two-year suspended sentence.

Furchner is being tried in a juvenile court because she was under 21 at the time of the alleged crimes.

