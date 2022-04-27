Germany ‘evicting’ Afghan refugees to accommodate people fleeing Ukraine
Hundreds of Afghan families have reportedly been evicted in Berlin to make way for Ukrainian refugees
Germany has displaced Afghan refugees from government accommodation to make way for Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion, according to reports.
Hundreds of Afghan families are being evicted in Berlin to create space for incoming refugees fleeing Ukraine, Foreign Policy reported. The German government justified it by saying that Afghans were being removed from “arrival centres” designed for short term stays.
However, activists said that some refugees had been evicted from the accommodation they had lived in for years.
