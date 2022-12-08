Jump to content

‘Second wave of arrests’ expected after Germany foils far-right coup plot

‘We identified further people where we are not sure yet what their status is in connection with this group’

Maroosha Muzaffar
Thursday 08 December 2022 16:44
German police raid house of far-right group suspected of planning government coup

A day after police in Germany arrested 25 people for attempting to plot a coup against the govenment, authorities said a second wave of arrests and raids could be expected in the coming weeks.

On Wednesday, about 3,000 police officials carried out a series of raids across Germany and arrested 25 alleged members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement.

“Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests,” Georg Maier, the interior minister of the eastern German state of Thuringia told local media.

