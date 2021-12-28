Eagerly raising his arm for permission to speak, 11-year-old Niklaus makes a blunt observation to the pair of Jewish volunteers here to meet him and his classmates at a school in Berlin.

“I was expecting an old rabbi,” he says. “Not young women like you.”

It is exactly the kind of naïve, unfiltered comment one might expect from schoolchildren, and the type of stereotype that ‘Meet a Jew‘ – a new government-funded project in Germany – is attempting to challenge as part of its educational and cultural outreach.