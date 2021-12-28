‘Meet a Jew’: German scheme seeks to tackle stereotypes and anti-Semitism

The government-funded project encourages people in Germany to learn and think differently about the Jewish community at a time when anti-Semitic hate crimes are at a record high, writes Peter Yeung

Tuesday 28 December 2021 11:13
Comments
<p>Learning materials used by the ‘Meet a Jew’ scheme to raise awareness about the Jewish community in Germany</p>

Learning materials used by the ‘Meet a Jew’ scheme to raise awareness about the Jewish community in Germany

(Meet a Jew )

Eagerly raising his arm for permission to speak, 11-year-old Niklaus makes a blunt observation to the pair of Jewish volunteers here to meet him and his classmates at a school in Berlin.

“I was expecting an old rabbi,” he says. “Not young women like you.”

It is exactly the kind of naïve, unfiltered comment one might expect from schoolchildren, and the type of stereotype that ‘Meet a Jew‘ – a new government-funded project in Germany – is attempting to challenge as part of its educational and cultural outreach.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in