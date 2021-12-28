‘Meet a Jew’: German scheme seeks to tackle stereotypes and anti-Semitism
The government-funded project encourages people in Germany to learn and think differently about the Jewish community at a time when anti-Semitic hate crimes are at a record high, writes Peter Yeung
Eagerly raising his arm for permission to speak, 11-year-old Niklaus makes a blunt observation to the pair of Jewish volunteers here to meet him and his classmates at a school in Berlin.
“I was expecting an old rabbi,” he says. “Not young women like you.”
It is exactly the kind of naïve, unfiltered comment one might expect from schoolchildren, and the type of stereotype that ‘Meet a Jew‘ – a new government-funded project in Germany – is attempting to challenge as part of its educational and cultural outreach.
