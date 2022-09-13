Remember the Berlin Airlift to get through tough winter, Scholz tells Germans

Olaf Scholz has urged Germans to invoke the spirit of the Berlin Airlift to get through the tough winter ahead.

Germany faces the prospect of blackouts, rations and price rises as Berlin tries to meet a shortfall in energy provision in its effort to move away from reliance on Russia.

Speaking to business leaders at Tempelhof Airport, which was the focal point of the Airlift between 1948 and 1949, the chancellor said modern-day Germans had to look to history for inspiration.