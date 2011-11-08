gibraltar abortion laws referendum healthcare

‘A huge sense of relief’: Gibraltar votes yes to ease draconian abortion laws

The British territory has voted for change on abortion but now campaigners will fight to ensure it is enforced properly, reports Ella Glover

Friday 25 June 2021 15:57
comments
<p>A woman casts her vote during the abortion referendum at a polling station</p>

A woman casts her vote during the abortion referendum at a polling station

(REUTERS)

“It was a great result,” said Marlene Hassan-Nahon, an independent MP and pro-choice campaigner.

She was speaking after Gibraltar voted in a historic referendum to ease the country’s draconian abortion laws.

A 62 per cent majority clearly backed change to restrictive laws so as to allow abortion to be legalised up to 12 weeks after conception in the case of a mother’s physical or mental health being at risk. Currently, abortion is illegal in the British Overseas Territory unless a mother’s life is in danger

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments