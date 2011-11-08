gibraltar abortion laws referendum healthcare
‘A huge sense of relief’: Gibraltar votes yes to ease draconian abortion laws
The British territory has voted for change on abortion but now campaigners will fight to ensure it is enforced properly, reports Ella Glover
“It was a great result,” said Marlene Hassan-Nahon, an independent MP and pro-choice campaigner.
She was speaking after Gibraltar voted in a historic referendum to ease the country’s draconian abortion laws.
A 62 per cent majority clearly backed change to restrictive laws so as to allow abortion to be legalised up to 12 weeks after conception in the case of a mother’s physical or mental health being at risk. Currently, abortion is illegal in the British Overseas Territory unless a mother’s life is in danger
