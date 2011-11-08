‘A huge sense of relief’: Gibraltar votes yes to ease draconian abortion laws

“It was a great result,” said Marlene Hassan-Nahon, an independent MP and pro-choice campaigner.

She was speaking after Gibraltar voted in a historic referendum to ease the country’s draconian abortion laws.

A 62 per cent majority clearly backed change to restrictive laws so as to allow abortion to be legalised up to 12 weeks after conception in the case of a mother’s physical or mental health being at risk. Currently, abortion is illegal in the British Overseas Territory unless a mother’s life is in danger