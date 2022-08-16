Hungry goats to the rescue in fire-ravaged Catalonia
Flocks of sheep and goats reduce undergrowth to create fire breaks designed to protect urban areas
Hotter, drier weather due to the climate crisis is causing more frequent and more intense heatwaves around the world, and with them, come greater incidences of wildfires.
As Europe swelters in the grip of one of the most intense heatwaves and droughts in centuries, various methods of dealing with the fire risk from tinder-dry vegetation are being deployed.
Some shops have stopped selling disposable barbecues blamed for starting some fires; beavers in Somerset are helping regenerate wetlands and keep groundwater levels up; in the US, the world’s most advanced fire-fighting aircraft can deliver over 6,000l of water to major wildfires.
