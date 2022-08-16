Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Hungry goats to the rescue in fire-ravaged Catalonia

Flocks of sheep and goats reduce undergrowth to create fire breaks designed to protect urban areas

Harry Cockburn
Environment Correspondent
Monday 15 August 2022 18:00
Comments
<p>Goats in Spain are being used to clear vegetation in an effort to reduce the impacts of worsening wildfires</p>

Goats in Spain are being used to clear vegetation in an effort to reduce the impacts of worsening wildfires

(Getty)

Hotter, drier weather due to the climate crisis is causing more frequent and more intense heatwaves around the world, and with them, come greater incidences of wildfires.

As Europe swelters in the grip of one of the most intense heatwaves and droughts in centuries, various methods of dealing with the fire risk from tinder-dry vegetation are being deployed.

Some shops have stopped selling disposable barbecues blamed for starting some fires; beavers in Somerset are helping regenerate wetlands and keep groundwater levels up; in the US, the world’s most advanced fire-fighting aircraft can deliver over 6,000l of water to major wildfires.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in