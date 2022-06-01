Greece tries to extend Turkey border wall as countries swap insults

Greek authorities say they have requested European Union funding to extend the steel fence that runs along its land border with Turkey, with construction work set to kick off later this year.

What was set up in March 2020 as a 25-mile fence with surveillance cameras to stop asylum seekers from entering the country is expected to be expanded by a further 50 miles.

“It is a government decision to extend the border wall further and we have requested European funding,” Migration Affairs Minister Notis Mitarachi said in a radio interview this week.