Greece tries to extend Turkey border wall as countries swap insults

The 25-mile border could be extended by another 50 miles but Athens is seeking funding at a time when it has fallen out with its neighbour again

Sofia Barbarani
Wednesday 01 June 2022 14:35
<p>Part of the border wall near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border</p>

Part of the border wall near the village of Poros, at the Greek-Turkish border

(AP)

Greek authorities say they have requested European Union funding to extend the steel fence that runs along its land border with Turkey, with construction work set to kick off later this year.

What was set up in March 2020 as a 25-mile fence with surveillance cameras to stop asylum seekers from entering the country is expected to be expanded by a further 50 miles.

“It is a government decision to extend the border wall further and we have requested European funding,” Migration Affairs Minister Notis Mitarachi said in a radio interview this week.

