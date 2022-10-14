Greenland ice sheet ‘could be more vulnerable to climate change than first thought’

One of the world’s largest ice sheets, which is key to global sea levels and the wider climate, is more vulnerable than previously thought, according to new research.

Scientists say rising air temperatures amplify the effects of melting caused by ocean warming, leading to greater ice loss from the Greenland ice sheet.

The Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets are two of the largest bodies of ice in the world and have been shrinking at an increasing rate since the 1990s.