Greta Thunberg says young activists bear ‘too much responsibility’ in face of climate crisis

Climate activist says young people are bearing brunt of responsibility

Eleanor Sly
Tuesday 18 October 2022 00:31
<p>Greta Thunberg </p>

Greta Thunberg

(TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

Greta Thunberg has said she and other young activists are bearing too much responsibility in the face of the climate crisis.

The 19-year-old Swedish activist said she wishes some people “would take up a bit more responsibility” over global warming, adding: “All the hope in the world rests on burned-out teenagers’ shoulders”.

Asked about being the face of a global movement in an interview with the BBC, Ms Thunberg said: “It is too much responsibility, both for me as an individual, but also for young people, on young people in general.

