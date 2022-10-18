Greta Thunberg has said she and other young activists are bearing too much responsibility in the face of the climate crisis.

The 19-year-old Swedish activist said she wishes some people “would take up a bit more responsibility” over global warming, adding: “All the hope in the world rests on burned-out teenagers’ shoulders”.

Asked about being the face of a global movement in an interview with the BBC, Ms Thunberg said: “It is too much responsibility, both for me as an individual, but also for young people, on young people in general.