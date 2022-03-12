Guatemala’s decision to triple jail sentences for abortions and issue an explicit ban on same-sex marriage are “hate-fuelled policies” that constitute a “vile attack” on the most vulnerable people in the country, campaigners have said.

New legislation means women in the Central American country can now face sentences of up to ten years in prison for terminating a pregnancy, whereas the previous maximum sentence was three years.

Measures in the bill, which passed by a landslide on Tuesday, International Women’s Day, also block schools from teaching about sexual diversity, barring material which could “deviate [a child’s] identity according to their birth gender”.