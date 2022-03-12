Guatemala’s move to triple jail sentences for abortions and ban same-sex marriage constitutes ‘vile attack’
Bill fosters ‘miseducation, stigma, intolerance and homophobia and fueling the persecution of LGBT+ and non-binary people,’ says campaigner
Guatemala’s decision to triple jail sentences for abortions and issue an explicit ban on same-sex marriage are “hate-fuelled policies” that constitute a “vile attack” on the most vulnerable people in the country, campaigners have said.
New legislation means women in the Central American country can now face sentences of up to ten years in prison for terminating a pregnancy, whereas the previous maximum sentence was three years.
Measures in the bill, which passed by a landslide on Tuesday, International Women’s Day, also block schools from teaching about sexual diversity, barring material which could “deviate [a child’s] identity according to their birth gender”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies