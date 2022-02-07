Why the UAE is the place to be for Macron and France

It’s no secret that French President Emmanuel Macron has a penchant for shuttle diplomacy – a strategy that over the years has seen the leader become involved to one degree or another in several conflicts, garnering him both praise and criticism.

Since his elections in 2017 Macron has often distinguished himself from his inward-looking European counterparts by taking on near-impossible tasks like mediating Libya’s civil war and failing and holding talks with Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday to try and de-escalate the Ukraine crisis.

But far from limiting his so-called “diplomacy of audacity” to countries that are historically or geographically connected to France, Macron has also been busy strengthening France’s alliance with more far-flung states, like the United Arab Emirates, whose bilateral ties are just over a decade old.