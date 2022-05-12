Researchers in the US claim to have solved the mystery of Gulf War Syndrome, an illness suffered by thousands of American and British veterans.

The soldiers developed chronic symptoms including fatigue, headaches, joint pain and respiratory disorders after fighting against Saddam Hussein’s troops in the First Gulf War.

For years the cause of their ailments was disputed. But now a study, which was partly funded by the US government, says it has found strong evidence that sarin - a type of nerve gas - was to blame.