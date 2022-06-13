Healthy eating got more expensive during Covid pandemic, study finds

Labour shortages blamed for rising prices, reports Emily Atkinson

Tuesday 14 June 2022 00:54
Comments
<p>Fruit and veg got pricier during the pandemic </p>

Fruit and veg got pricier during the pandemic

(Getty Images)

The cost of eating healthily soared significantly during the Covid pandemic, a study has found.

A group of US scientists were keen to detemine whether the effects of global crises on domestic grocery bills were as acute beyond its borders. And recent research published in the journal Nature Food proved this to be a global phenomenon.

The project, called Food Prices for Nutrition, saw professor William Masters at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Massachusetts and a group of graduate students gather data on retail prices for diverse food groups around the world.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in