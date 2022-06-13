Healthy eating got more expensive during Covid pandemic, study finds

The cost of eating healthily soared significantly during the Covid pandemic, a study has found.

A group of US scientists were keen to detemine whether the effects of global crises on domestic grocery bills were as acute beyond its borders. And recent research published in the journal Nature Food proved this to be a global phenomenon.

The project, called Food Prices for Nutrition, saw professor William Masters at the Friedman School of Nutrition Science and Policy at Tufts University in Massachusetts and a group of graduate students gather data on retail prices for diverse food groups around the world.