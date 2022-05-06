Honeybees first non-human animals that can differentiate between even and odd numbers, study finds
Scientists call for further testing of odd-even categorisation in wider variety of animals
Honeybees are the first non-human animals to demonstrate the ability to differentiate between even and odd numbers, a new study reveals.
Scientists, including those from Monash University in Australia, say odd and even categorisation – also called parity classification – had never been shown in non-human animals until now.
A new study, published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology, showed that honeybees can learn to do parity tasks that are considered to be abstract, high-level concepts in humans.
