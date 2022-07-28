UN body says China must repeal its Hong Kong national security law

The UN Human Rights Committee on Wednesday called on China to repeal the national security law in Hong Kong that Beijing imposed last year after massive pro-democracy protests across the region.

In its report, the UNHCR said that the committee was “deeply concerned about the overly broad interpretation of Hong Kong’s national security law [NSL], which was passed by the National People’s Congress of China without consultation with the Hong Kong public”.

It added that “since its enactment in 2020, the NSL has reportedly led to the arrests of over 200 people, including 12 children”.