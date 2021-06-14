Should we stay, or should we go? Hong Kongers grapple with life in a changed city

Gavin Mok never expected the day for him and his family to leave Hong Kong would come so soon, but last July, the situation in his hometown deteriorated so quickly he could no longer find a reason to stay.

Almost a year ago, the Chinese government passed the National Security Law which makes it easier to punish protesters and also reduces the city’s autonomy. Penalties have been increased - up to life imprisonment for “crimes of subversion” - and some serious cases can now be tried in mainland China.

Critics say it curtails democratic freedoms, where China views it as returning stability.