Hong Kong sedition trial focuses on children’s books about sheep and wolves
Five people were arrested last July for publishing and distributing ‘seditious’ material
The trial of five Hong Kong speech therapists who were arrested last year for bringing out children's books involving sheep and wolves has begun, with the unionists pleading not guilty to publishing seditious material.
The trial began in the city's district court on Tuesday before a judge picked by pro-Beijing city leader John Lee to reportedly oversee cases pertaining to national security.
The group of two men and three women, who were members of the now-defunct General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, were arrested in July 2021 under a colonial-era law for publishing children's books aimed at “inciting hatred” towards the city's government.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies