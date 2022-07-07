Jump to content
Hong Kong sedition trial focuses on children’s books about sheep and wolves

Five people were arrested last July for publishing and distributing ‘seditious’ material

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Thursday 07 July 2022 18:21
The trial of five Hong Kong speech therapists who were arrested last year for bringing out children's books involving sheep and wolves has begun, with the unionists pleading not guilty to publishing seditious material.

The trial began in the city's district court on Tuesday before a judge picked by pro-Beijing city leader John Lee to reportedly oversee cases pertaining to national security.

The group of two men and three women, who were members of the now-defunct General Union of Hong Kong Speech Therapists, were arrested in July 2021 under a colonial-era law for publishing children's books aimed at “inciting hatred” towards the city's government.

