Hong Kong ‘strongly deplores’ pro-democracy song played instead of Chinese anthem at rugby tournament
Tournament organisers apologise, calling it ‘human error’
Hong Kong has demanded an investigation after a rugby tournament in South Korea played a pro-democracy protest song instead of China’s national anthem.
At the Asia Rugby Sevens tournament match in Incheon, South Korea, on Sunday the instrumental version of “Glory to Hong Kong” rang out through the stadium’s speakers as the team lined up for the men’s finals match.
The song, whose lyrics refer to “tears on our land” and call for “democracy and liberty”, has been associated with the former British colony’s large-scale pro-democracy protests, particularly during the 2019 agitations.
