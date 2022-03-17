Humans causing ‘profound changes’ to evolution around the world

Cities globally more similar to one another than they are to nearby rural habitats, reports Jane Dalton

Thursday 17 March 2022 21:43
<p>Environmental conditions in the centre of Toronto are more like those in downtown Tokyo than surrounding farmland, the research found</p>

(Getty Images)

Humans reshape the environments where they live and alter the way life evolves, scientists have found.

Cities in particular are driving the evolution of life worldwide, according to the experts.

They studied white clover to carry out their research because it is one of the few organisms present in almost every city on Earth.

