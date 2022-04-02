Ahead of Sunday’s pivotal election, which presents Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán with his toughest challenge yet from a united opposition determined stop him from securing a fourth consecutive term in office, a group of handpicked ballot counters filed into Székesfehérvár’s city hall to swear an oath of honesty.

Mostly residents of the central city and its surrounding villages, the group was aware of the momentous task ahead of them.

Should Mr Orbán and his ruling Fidesz party claim victory as is widely expected, opponents fear Hungary, a central European country of 9.6 million, will continue to rank among the least democratic states in the European Union.