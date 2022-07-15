European Commission to sue Orban’s Hungary over anti-LGBT+ laws

The European Commission has announced it will sue Hungary over a law that bans the use of educational content that it deems promotes LGBT+ matters.

The use of the materials in schools has been outlawed by Hungarian populist prime minister Viktor Orban, who presents himself as a staunch defender of traditional Christian values.

Ursula von der Leyen, president of the commission, the EU’s executive arm, said the ban on such materials in schools was a “disgrace”.