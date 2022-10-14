Nothing can stop the sale of flat pack furniture, it seems, not even a pandemic, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine or global inflation.

IKEA has announced that it had an “exceptional” 2022 despite the “unprecented challenges” which have shaken the globe over the past year.

The Swedish home furnishings giant has reported retail sales of 39.5 billion euros (£34 billion) this financial year (1 September 2021, to 31 August 2022) – a 5.6 per cent increase from the previous year’s sales of 37.4 billion euros (£32 billion).