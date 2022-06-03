OpenAI’s text-to-image generating artificial intelligence (AI) Dalle-2 may be creating its own “hidden vocabulary”, according to a new study that sheds more light on how AI systems process information.

The yet-to-be peer-reviewed research, posted as a preprint on the platform arXiv, suggests that Dalle-2 may have its own strange “secret language”.

Dalle-2 made news earlier this year for its unique ability to combine text prompts and concepts into styled images.