Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan has been barred from holding public office for five years by the country’s Election Commission after he was found guilty of “corrupt practices”, in a move that has led to massive protests in the country.

According to a unanimous decision by the five-member bench, criminal proceedings will be initiated against Mr Khan for unlawfully selling state gifts he received during his time as prime minister and for misdeclaration of assets.

Mr Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party rejected Friday’s ruling, and its members said they were prepared to challenge the ruling in the Islamabad High Court.