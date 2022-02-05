How conflict at the top of the world became India and China’s new status quo
As an icy military standoff between the two Asian giants stretches to almost 20 months, China appears to be settling whole new stretches of the Himalayas and has passed a law making them its first line of defence. Shweta Sharma reports on how India has been caught off guard by Xi Jinping’s more bullish outlook
India had generally turned a blind eye to the Beijing Winter Olympic that opened on Friday, with only a single athlete taking part and no interest at higher levels of the government in joining the posturing of a diplomatic boycott led by western nations.
It came as some surprise, therefore, when news emerged that China had selected as an Olympic torch bearer one of its soldiers involved in the most bloody border clash between the two Asian giants in decades.
The Galwan Valley battle was a brutal hand-to-hand brawl between Chinese and Indian border patrols — which are routinely made without firearms to prevent a major escalation of conflict — that left 20 Indian soldiers dead and an unconfirmed number of Chinese casualties ranging from four to 40, depending on which reports you believe.
