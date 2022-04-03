A statue of tribal leaders Sidhu and Kanhu greets travellers at the entry point of Harinsingha village in West Bengal’s Birbhum district.

The nondescript Harinsingha and its neighbouring villages nestled between lofty sal trees are at the centre of the state government’s ambitious plan to expand India’s coal reserve, which will cost thousands of people their land.

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in 2021 announced a Rs 100bn (around £1bn) compensation package for the people who would be asked to leave their houses and land for the Deocha-Pachami coal mine project — almost a third of its total estimated budget of Rs 350bn (£3.5bn).