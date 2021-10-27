Hundreds of deaths in India’s farmer protests leave families struggling to cope

Happy Singh, 23, was a “natural farmer”, his mother recalls, and represented a bright future for this family living off the land in northern India’s Punjab state.

Yet Happy was also among the millions of Indian farmers who felt compelled to march to the national capital Delhi to protest against a set of reforms which, passed more than a year ago, represent the biggest change to the agricultural economy for decades.

The long-running protests have returned to the spotlight after a deadly incident in Uttar Pradesh state where a group of drivers, allegedly including a minister’s son, ploughed into a group of demonstrating farmers. Four were killed, and another four including a journalist died in subsequent violent clashes.