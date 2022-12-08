India could become first country to get heatwaves that shatter human survivability limits, World Bank says
World Bank report says ‘staying cool during extreme heat can constitute the precarious line between life and death’
India could soon become one of the first countries in the world to experience heat waves that could shatter human survivability limits, a new study by the World Bank has revealed.
The report, titled “Climate Investment Opportunities in India’s Cooling Sector”, was released during the two-day “India Climate and Development Partners’ Meet”, organised on Wednesday by the World Bank in partnership with the Kerala government.
It said the “recent heatwave supports what many climate scientists have long cautioned about with reference to rising temperatures across South Asia” and that severe heatwaves, that are responsible for thousands of deaths across India over the last few decades, “are increasing with alarming frequency”.
