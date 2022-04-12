The alien fish invading India’s rivers and lakes

From the time when he was about 10 years old, British fisheries scientist Adrian Pinder hoped he could travel to India one day to catch the fish of his dreams.

Growing up reading angling magazines in the UK, he was fascinated by the hump-backed mahseer — a mighty orange-finned freshwater fish that grows to about 1.5m in length and weighs over 50kg — which is endemic to the Kaveri river in southern India.

“I couldn’t believe they grew to such a size. So they always fascinated me, and I promised myself that one day I would go to India and try to catch one,” Pinder, chair of the Mahseer Trust and director of Bournemouth University Global Environmental Solutions (BUG), tells The Independent.