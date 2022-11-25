Rats destroy nearly 500kg of cannabis seized from drug dealers, say Indian police
‘Rats are tiny animals and they have no fear of the police’
Police in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh have blamed rats for destroying nearly 500kg (nearly 1100lb) of cannabis seized from drug dealers and kept in police stations.
Police in the state’s Mathura district made the claim in court documents in response to being asked to produce the marijuana recovered in a case registered under the country’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
The report submitted by the Mathura police to a special NDPS court stated that rats “ate” over 500 kg of marijuana that was confiscated and stored in the warehouses of Shergarh and Highway police stations, reported the Times of India.
