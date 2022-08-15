How tackling India’s hidden carbon could save 400,000 lives a year – and keep climate goals on track
Nearly two-thirds of deaths by heart disease in megacities like Delhi and Kolkata is tied to black carbon exposure
Over 400,000 lives can be saved each year by reducing the emission of black carbon in India, according to a new study assessing the impact of the little-talked-about pollutant on cardiovascular health and the climate in the Indo-Gangetic plains.
Pollution caused by the heavy concentration of fine particulate matter in India’s air is known to affect the health of millions, but the magnitude of the health impact stemming from exposure to black carbon has been difficult to establish.
However, a study published last week in Science Advances found nearly two-thirds of deaths caused by heart disease in megacities like Delhi and Kolkata are tied to black carbon exposure.
