India’s booming stray dog population confounds efforts to eradicate rabies

In June this year, a stray dog entered a maternity ward in a private hospital in India’s busy northern city of Panipat in the early hours of the morning and picked up a newborn from beside its sleeping mother.

The family found the three-day-old’s body the next day outside the hospital, presumably mauled to death by a pack of dogs.

This is a common enough occurrence in India to warrant British veterinarian Andy Gibson to launch a mission over the last decade to eradicate rabies in the country that lives cheek by jowl with 40 million free-roaming dogs.