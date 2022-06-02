India’s ‘oil opportunism’ helps Russia get round energy sanctions

More than three months into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s war machine is burning at full throttle as gas and oil continue to flow to many countries despite debilitating sanctions elsewhere.

The inflated prices of Russian energy products have provided financial fuel to the Kremlin’s war chest as nations paying energy bills have inadvertently injected billions of pounds, which might have been used to send more weaponry and troops to Ukraine.

As western democracies devise ways to squeeze Russian economy and deepen Moscow’s European isolation, Vladimir Putin has turned his sight to relatively untapped and more lucrative markets in Asia – China and India.