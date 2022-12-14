Jump to content

Intermittent fasting may lead to type 2 diabetes remission

People with type 2 diabetes who fast intermittently may longer need medication, reports Aisha Rimi

Wednesday 14 December 2022 23:54
<p>Lifestyle and dietary changes can help manage type 2 diabetes </p>

(Getty Images)

A new study has shown that intermittent fasting could remove the need for medication in people with type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a lifelong condition where the body does not produce enough insulin, or the body's cells do not react to insulin, while type 1 is where the body's immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin.

Unlike type 1 diabetes, lifestyle changes, such as healthy eating, regular exercise and achieving a healthy body weight, can help manage type 2 diabetes.

