Intermittent fasting may lead to type 2 diabetes remission

A new study has shown that intermittent fasting could remove the need for medication in people with type 2 diabetes.

Type 2 diabetes is a lifelong condition where the body does not produce enough insulin, or the body's cells do not react to insulin, while type 1 is where the body's immune system attacks and destroys the cells that produce insulin.

Unlike type 1 diabetes, lifestyle changes, such as healthy eating, regular exercise and achieving a healthy body weight, can help manage type 2 diabetes.