Invasive amphibian and reptile species have cost the global economy at least $17bn (£14bn) in the period between 1986 and 2020, according to a new study.

The findings, published in the journal Scientific Reports, highlights the need for better policies to limit the spread of such species which spread beyond the regions they are native to.

Studies have shown that species invasions can lead to damage including the displacement or extinction of native species, the spread of diseases, as well as crop losses.